Trials for Punjab under-16 hockey team begin

LAHORE: Punjab’s under-16 hockey trials began here at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh along with other officials witnessed the trials.

Sports Board Punjab in collaboration with Punjab Hockey Association conducted the trials for the National Under-16 Championship, scheduled to be played at Peshawar from November 28 to December 10.

Chairman PHF Selection Committee Olympian Manzoor Junior, head coach of national hockey team Olympian Khawaja Junaid, Secretary Punjab Hockey Association Lt-Col (retd) Asif Naz Khokhar, Zaheer Ahmed Babar, Abdur Rasheed, Yaqoob and other officials received Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh at National Hockey Stadium.

More than 300 young players participated in the trials.

Arshad said as many as 25 astro-turfs have been laid in major cities of the province. “We are making collective efforts with PHF for the revival of hockey. Sports Board Punjab (SBP) is also going to organise Lahore Hockey League 2020 with the collaboration of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) in December this year,” he said.