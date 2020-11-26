Safe living

In developed countries, a majority of people don’t prefer living near the airport because of noise pollution. In Pakistan, it is just the opposite. Here, it is fashionable to live near the airport. The tragic Karachi accident should have been an eye opener for the people. In Islamabad, new housing societies which are located near the Islamabad airport are doing a thriving business.

These housing societies would certainly have garbage dumps which would invite birds, which are likely to cause accidents. Why do we refuse to learn from the past mistakes?

Amb (r) Javed Hafeez

Islamabad