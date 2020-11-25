close
Wed Nov 25, 2020
November 25, 2020

Farmer martyred in Indian troops firing in Shakargarh

INP
November 25, 2020

SHAKARGARH: A Pakistani farmer was martyred in Indian troops firing across working boundary in Shakargarh on Tuesday. The 67-year-old farmer, Abdul Hameed was seriously injured by Indian troops firing while working in the field. His family searched for him the whole night. In the morning, the Indian troops took his dead body along with them. The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the working boundary have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy calibre mortars and automatic weapons. This year, India has committed more than 2,820 ceasefire violations to date resulting in 26 Shahadats and serious injuries to 245 innocent civilians.

