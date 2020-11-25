Zardari, Shujaat, Pervaiz phone Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday made a telephonic contact with former prime minister and PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif and condoled the death of his mother.

Zardari expressed grief over the death of the mother of Nawaz and said the death of a mother is the most unfortunate for her children. He prayed to Almighty Allah to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and fortitude to the family members to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Meanwhile, former prime minister and PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi also made a telephonic contact with Nawaz and expressed condolence over the demise of his mother Begum Shamim Akhtar.

Talking to Nawaz, Shujaat said he had met his mother twice; she was a loving personality to meet. Parvez said: “Your mother was a loving shelter for the entire family. I pray may Almighty Allah bless her soul with high place in paradise.” Shujaat and Parvez also enquired about the health of Nawaz Sharif on which he said he has livers infection. Nawaz, while enquiring after Shujaat, prayed for his health.