SOPs violations: Over 300 shops, other facilities sealed in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The district administration on Tuesday sealed more than 300 shops, restaurants, wedding halls, and banks for not following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to stop coronavirus transmission.

Most of the shops and markets were sealed in Qissa Khwani Bazaar for the failure of the traders and shopkeepers to follow the SOPs. Besides shops and markets, a branch of the Habib Bank Limited was sealed as well.

In Hashtnagri, 32 shopkeepers were arrested for breaking the seals and reopening shops. Certain wedding halls, including Roman Wedding Hall, Palace Wedding Hall, and Atta Wedding Hall were sealed.

In Hayatabad, over a dozen restaurants were sealed, several plazas and shops were sealed on the University Road. Meanwhile, the traders staged a protest to condemn the arrests and termed it unjustified.