Sania Nishtar on list of BBC 100 inspiring women

Islamabad : The BBC has just revealed its list of 100 inspiring and influential women from around the world for 2020, and it is an honour for Pakistan that the list includes Dr. Sania Nishtar, who leads the Ehsaas programme, along with Sanna Marin, who leads Finland’s all-female coalition government, and Sarah Gilbert, who heads the Oxford University research into a Coronavirus vaccine.

The distinction has been conferred upon Dr. Sania for her work and contribution in poverty alleviation, global health, and development. “The dramatic impact of Covid-19 presents us with a once-in-a-generation chance to build a fairer world and bring an end to poverty, inequality and the climate crisis. For this, women must be equal, empowered stakeholders,” said Dr. Sania.

Dr. Sania is a leader in global health and sustainable development. Since 2018, she has been spearheading the transformative Ehsaas Poverty Alleviation programme, which has improved the livelihoods of millions of Pakistanis. As Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, she has helped to empower the masses by taking the necessary first steps toward the development of a welfare state in Pakistan.

This year, 100 Women is highlighting those who are leading change and making a difference during these turbulent times.