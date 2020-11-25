close
Wed Nov 25, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
November 25, 2020

No leniency

Newspost

 
November 25, 2020

This refers to the letter ‘Impose fines’ (Nov 21) by Meher Azeem Hakro. For overseas Pakistanis like me, it was shocking to read that the people are still flouting SOPs and are not wearing masks.

It seems that the government’s orders are not being implemented with full force. The second wave of Covid-19 calls for the authorities’ serious attention.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Latest News

More From Newspost