No leniency

This refers to the letter ‘Impose fines’ (Nov 21) by Meher Azeem Hakro. For overseas Pakistanis like me, it was shocking to read that the people are still flouting SOPs and are not wearing masks.
It seems that the government’s orders are not being implemented with full force. The second wave of Covid-19 calls for the authorities’ serious attention.
Dr Najeeb A Khan