Easy access

Allama Daud Pota Library in Hyderabad is one of the biggest libraries in the city. It is located on a busy road. For students, it gets quite difficult to cross the road to reach the library.
The relevant authorities should consider building a pedestrian bridge near the library so that students don’t have to risk their lives while crossing the busy road.
Wusatullah Rustamani
Hyderabad