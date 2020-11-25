Easy access

close
Wed Nov 25, 2020
November 25, 2020

Newspost

 
November 25, 2020

Allama Daud Pota Library in Hyderabad is one of the biggest libraries in the city. It is located on a busy road. For students, it gets quite difficult to cross the road to reach the library.

The relevant authorities should consider building a pedestrian bridge near the library so that students don’t have to risk their lives while crossing the busy road.

Wusatullah Rustamani

Hyderabad

