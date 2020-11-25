Poultry prices

The relevant authorities should fix the rates of chicken and eggs in Karachi. Shop owners are selling these two items at unbelievably high prices. We cannot understand why the government is not fixing uniform rates and ensuring that food items are being sold at government-approved prices.

Shops that don’t sell the items at approved rates should be fined. The people who are from low-income households will definitely get some relief if food items are sold at approved rates.

Ashfaq Sharif

Karachi