Gang busted; 16 arrested

LAHORE:Lahore Anti-Vehicle Lifting staff arrested 16 members of six gangs. This was disclosed by SSP Investigation Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani while addressing a press conference here Tuesday. He said the police had recovered 46 cars, 464 bikes and 40 other vehicles from the possession of the arrested criminals namely Umair, Zafar, Amjad, Safeer, Chand, Zubair, Mudassar, Khalid and Shahzad.

He said the accused used to lift motorbikes parked outside markets and houses using master keys and sell them with fake registration books. The accused used to sell motorcycle parts at nominal price in the scrap market. Replying to a query, SSP said the challan of the motorway abuse case has not been completed and the PFSA report has not been received yet. The challan will be submitted when the report is received, he added.