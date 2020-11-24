Sikh yatrees to arrive on 29th

LAHORE:Sikh Yatrees will arrive at Wagah Border to celebrate the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, on November 29.

The government will provide them foolproof security. For this purpose, the security arrangements have been completed by Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB). To contain corona-virus, SOPs would be followed. Wearing a mask has been declared mandatory for the staff of ETPB and security personnel during the celebrations. Social distancing would be maintained to contain the spread of coronavirus. Transport’s vehicles would be disinfected.

Tariq Wazir Khan, Additional Secretary Shrines, said that all Gurdwaras have been decorated. The Yatrees will be boarded from Wagah and be sent to Nankana Sahib by special buses.

They will stay at Gurdwara Janam Asthan. Main ceremony would be held at Janam Asthan on November 30 at Nankana Sahib. Political, religious and people of minority would participate in the ceremony. After completion of religious tour, the Yatrees will go back to India on

December 1.