Mon Nov 23, 2020
November 23, 2020

Traders demand cut in property tax

National

November 23, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Sunday urged the government for reducing the property tax on auto markets plots. A delegation of Traders Welfare Association, Auto Market, I-10/3, Islamabad led by its President Musharraf Janjua and Secretary General Salawar Khan Afridi visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and highlighted the key issues of their market before the office bearers of ICCI for redress.

