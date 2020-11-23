Dynamites crush Blasters in women T20 cricket

RAWALPINDI: PCB Dynamites overwhelmed PCB Blasters by seven wickets as the National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship got underway here at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Opener Ayesha Zafar and middle-order batter Iram Javed starred for the Dynamites in their convincing chase of the 138-run target which was completed in 19.1 overs.

Ayesha spearheaded the way with her 65-run innings of 50 balls while Iram remained unbeaten on 40 off 30 balls.

Ayesha hit 10 fours and one six in her innings as Iram cleared the boundary four times (four sixes) and hit one four in her punishing knock that settled the game in the favour of Dynamites.

Hafsa Amjad, Maham Tariq and Anam Amin took a wicket apiece for Blasters.

Earlier, Dynamites won the toss and opted to field first. Blasters scored 137 for four in their allotted 20 overs.

Javeria Rauf top-scored with 35 off 32 balls, her innings included two fours and two sixes. Aliya Riaz lifted the run-rate with a stroke-filled unbeaten 34 off 22 balls; she hit six fours in her innings.

Opener Javeria Khan scored 29 off 36 balls, her innings included three fours. Kainat Imtiaz, Rameen Shamim and Nashra Sandhu took a wicket apiece for Dynamites.

PCB Blasters will play PCB Challengers in the second match of the tournament today (Monday).

Scores in brief: PCB Blasters 137-4, 20 overs (Javeria Rauf 35, Aliya Riaz 34 not out; Kainat Imtiaz 1-22). PCB Dynamites 138-3, 19.1 overs (Ayesha Zafar 65, Iram Javed 40 not out; Hafsa Amjad 1-19). Result: PCB Dynamites won by seven wickets. Player of the match: Ayesha Zafar (PCB Dynamites).