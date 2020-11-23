Repair the road

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The road that connect Awaran to Turbat is completely damaged and broken. The authorities concerned are not bothering to repair it. The former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, had announced to build the road from Awaran to Turbat. However, the project remained idle for a long time. The authorities should have a look at this broken road and must take steps for its timely repair.
Kamran KB
Awaran