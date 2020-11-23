Nawaz, Shahbaz’s mother dies at 90

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Begum Shamim Akhtar -- the mother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif -- passed away after a protracted illness at the age of 90 in London on Sunday.

Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Atta Tarar said in a tweet that Begum Akhtar had been staying with Sharif in London since February. News of her death compelled PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz to curtail her trip to Peshawar, where a Pakistan Democratic Movement’s rally was under way.

Tarar said an application would be submitted to the Punjab government requesting Shahbaz and Hamza Shahbaz’s release on parole. Talking to the media here on Sunday, he said the parole should begin one day before the Begum Shamim Akhtar’s body reaches Pakistan. It is expected that funeral of the late Begum Shamim Akhtar will be held at the Sharif Medical city, he said, adding that she would be buried at Jati Umra graveyard, near the grave of the late Mian Muhammad Sharif, her husband. He said her body might arrive in Pakistan “in two, three days”, but would not confirm on what flight it would arrive.

Begum Shamim’s death triggered an outpouring of condolences. President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed condolences over her death. In their separate condolence messages, both the President and the Prime Minister expressed their grief and sympathies. On his Twitter handle and a message issued by his office, the President prayed for peace of the departed soul and strength to the family to bear the loss with fortitude.

“My condolences and prayers go to the Sharif family on the passing of Mian Nawaz and Mian Shahbaz Sharif’s mother. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un,” the Prime Minister said on Twitter.

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa also expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of Begum Akhtar. He prayed to the Allah Almighty to rest her soul in eternal peace. Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) posted a tweet: “COAS expresses grief and heartfelt condolences on sad demise of Begum Shamim Akhtar, mother of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif / Mian Shehbaz Sharif. May Allah Almighty bless the departed soul in eternal peace -- Ameen, COAS.”

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri also expressed their sorrow. In their separate condolence messages, the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker conveyed their heartfelt grief to the Sharif brothers and prayed for the solace of the departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved family to bear by the great loss.

They also expressed their grief and heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of former federal minister Choudhry Anwar Aziz, father-in-law of MNA Mehnaz Akbar Aziz and father of former MNA Daniyal Aziz.

The Chief Ministers of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also offered their condolences. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah prayed for the departed soul and for the Sharif family’s strength in their trying time.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan too, prayed to Allah Almighty for eternal peace to the departed soul and granting courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

In his condolence messages, Senator Faisal Javed Khan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant strength to her family to bear this loss with fortitude.