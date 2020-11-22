PDM to hold rally in Peshawar at any cost: Sana

LAHORE: The PDM will hold its rally in Peshawar at any cost on Sunday (today) and does not need government permission in this regard.

PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah said this while talking to media outside the Anti-narcotics Court here on Saturday. He said the government corona has eaten flour and sugar. The corona virus has a 2% risk while the government corona has a 100% risk.

“It is up to you to decide which corona’s risk will you take,” he said, adding that it seems people have come out against the government corona.

He said: “We are informing the government about our rallies and not seeking permission from it.” He said rallies will be held in Multan on November 30 and in Lahore on December 13.

He said the ANF took his bag containing clothes out of his car. He said in this case, he or Shehryar Afridi will be punished and hoped that the court will provide justice.