Qadiyanis’ killings in Peshawar, Nankana to be probed: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: As per instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, investigation would be held into the killing of Qadiyanis in Peshawar and Nankana Sahib, and justice would prevail.

This was promised by Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Religious Harmony and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi here on Saturday.

In a statement, he said the killing of members of Qadiyani community was condemnable. “All Islamic scholars unanimously agree that as per commandment of Holy Quran, the killing of an individual is like the killing of the entire humanity,” he added.

Ashrafi said if anyone commits any crime it is a responsibility of the government and the court to punish that individual. It is not the mandate of any person, group and organisation to punish anyone for his sin or crime, he added.