Rana Sana drugs case adjourned

LAHORE : A special court for Control of Narcotics Substance Saturday again adjourned the hearing of former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah narcotics case for December 5 for framing charges against the PML-N leader. Rana Sanaullah is accused of trafficking 15-kg heroin.

As the hearing commenced on Saturday, presiding judge Shakir Hussain stated that the hearing was fixed for indictment of Rana Sanaullah in the case. The judge directed counsel of Rana and prosecution to argue the matter. However, advocate Farhad Ali Shah counsel of Rana Sana stated that he cannot argue the matter as senior counsel Azam Nazir Tarar is engaged in Punjab Bar Council elections. To which the judge while addressing Farhad stated, “You are also a senior counsel why you can’t argue the matter.” To which Farhad replied that he cannot argue without consent of Azam Nazir Tarar. However, Farhad assured that on next hearing if Azam Nazir doesn’t ague the matter then he will. The court after hearing Farhad adjourned the hearing for December 5.