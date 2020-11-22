MKRMS conference from 24th

LAHORE : The Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (MKRMS) and Hailey College of Commerce, Punjab University, are holding a two-day international conference on business and commerce titled “Creating New Opportunities from Uncertain Conditions” on November 24 and Nov 25.

The conference will be presided over by Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, while the chief guest of the inauguration ceremony will be Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Provincial Minister for Industry Mian Aslam Iqbal will be the guest of honour. Provincial Minister Malik Nauman Langrial will also attended the event. Experts in the fields of commerce and trade from 14 countries, including China, Australia, Malaysia, Brazil, Sri Lanka, Algeria, will participate in the conference. They will present 275 research papers and theses to find ways and means to counter the devastating effects on world economies and uncertain business conditions created by the lethal coronavirus.