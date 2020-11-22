close
Sun Nov 22, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 22, 2020

Youth shot dead in Kohat

Peshawar

KOHAT: A youth was killed and three others sustained serious injuries when a man broke into the hujra and opened indiscriminate fire on the inmates in Tangi Banda in the limits of Jarma Police Station on Saturday.The police said that an accused identified as Bilal barged into the hujra (male guesthouse) of one Shahzad Mir and opened indiscriminate fire on the persons present there. As a result, Muhammad Shahid was killed on the spot while three others named Saifullah and Javed Khan, residents of Tangi Banda and Muhammad Danish of Chambai area sustained critical injuries.The dead and injured were taken to the hospital in Kohat.

