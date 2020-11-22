PDM parties working to mobilise public for Multan rally on 30th

MULTAN: All the PDM allied parties are making efforts to mobilise masses for the public meeting scheduled to be held here on November 30.

The PPP was witnessed more active than the rest of the PDM allied parties. The PPP leadership was trying to revive its past spirit of political mobilisation at grass root level, political pundits observed.

A senior PPP stalwart Habibullah Shakir observed that the PPP had made historic political momentum and revival, which was the continuity of Karsaz tragedy when PPP chairperson Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was restricted to hold a rally in Karachi but she sacrificed her life just for the party.

The PPP leadership was fully engaged to revive the party activism, he added.

Former premier Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and MPA Ali Haidar Gilani were trying to mobilise the masses and both addressed divisional, district and tehsil workers conventions, he told.

The PPP organised workers conventions at Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan at district and tehsil level in the South Punjab, he maintained.

Former premier Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and PPP South Punjab president Syed Ahmed Mehmood addressed the party workers conventions and assured the workers that the November 30 meeting would be held at any cost, he added.

He claimed that the government was scared of the PDM meetings and allegedly involved in creating hurdles in the alliance public meetings.

PPP South Punjab Chief Coordinator Abdul Qadir Shaheen said that the district administration of various districts was mounting pressure on transporters for not providing buses for the PDM Multan meeting.

He said that all the PPP wings, including women, lawyers, peasants, labourers, youth and students, would set up reception camps at different chowks and important busy roads for the masses from November 25.

Meanwhile, the PML-N also gathered the party workers a couple of days ago when the party’s senior leader Rana Sanaullah visited Multan and held an extensive party meeting at the residence of ex-MPA barrister Muhammad Ali Khokhar. The meeting discussed activation of party organisation and motivating the masses.

PML-N Multan division general secretary Sheikh Tariq Rashid told The News on phone that Maryam Nawaz had held a divisional office-bearers meeting in Lahore and constituted district level committees in the South Punjab for holding corner meetings and mobilising the masses for the PDM meetings.

Meanwhile, talking to The News, JUI-F Multan district information secretary Jamshed Ajmal said that the party leadership and workers had motivated the masses and separate corner meetings were being organised to make the Multan public meeting a success.

PFVA plans to hold national conference on Kinow: The All Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters, Importers and Merchants Association (PFVA) has planned to organise a national conference on Kinow to prepare a roadmap to revolutionise the agriculture sector by using most modern techniques.

Talking to journalists here on Saturday, PFVA Patron-in-Chief Waheed Ahmed said that the national conference for Kinow uplift was planned to be held in Sargodha on December 1 and Punjab Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jahania Gardezi would be the chief guest. The national conference would discuss the challenges in export, quality and production of Kinow, he told.

He said that the conference would identify the issues and recommend realistic solutions so that the significance of Kinow in the national economy could be further enhanced. The export of Kinow would commence from Dec 1, 2020, he said.

Due to global pandemic of coronavirus, the demand of citrus fruits had been considerably increased in the world and by meticulous planning, Pakistan could avail this unique opportunity by meeting the local demand and exporting surplus Kinow to earn valuable foreign exchange, desperately needed to support the national economy, he added.

He said that he had briefed the Agriculture Minister about the issues being confronted by the Kinow industry and the realistic solutions proposed in the Vision-2030 for improvement in the supply chain management.

He told that the objective of holding the conference on Kinow was to eliminate issues related to Kinow in the Kinow producing areas of Sargodha and Bhalwal.

He apprised the Agriculture Minister of ‘Horticulture Vision-2030’, a road map prepared with extensive consultations of all stakeholders of all the provinces of Pakistan with a clearly well-defined objective to revolutionise the agriculture sector of Pakistan by adopting modern techniques in general and production of fruits and vegetables in particular.