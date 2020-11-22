Five Awkum faculty members named in Stanford list of top 2pc scientists

PESHAWAR: Stanford University has published a list of the top two percent scientists list in terms of international research citations, which includes five faculty members of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (Awkum).

One of the senior members selected in the top 2 percent researchers, Dr Saeedul Islam, who is also dean of physical and applied sciences at Awkum, told The News that though there were around 28 researchers selected from KP, the numbers of Awkum nominees is more than other universities. “The Stanford University selects researchers from around the world based on their research citations at global level,” stated Dr Saeedul Islam, who has published 350 research papers in various research journals. Besides Prof Dr Saeed Islam, (Department of Mathematics), other nominees Prof Dr. Haroon Khan (Department of Pharmacy) Dr. Muhammad Azam Khan (Department of Economics) Dr. Abdul Wadud (Department of Biochemistry) and Dr Muhammad Tahir (Department of Physics). Awkum Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zahoor-ul-Haq congratulated all the faculty and said that it is an honour for the university. He said the university was focusing on research and also trying to improve the quality of teaching.