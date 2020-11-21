Rumours can’t harm Pak-Arab countries ties: Ashrafi

LAHORE: Rumours can't damage brotherly relations between Pakistan and Arabian countries. This was stated by Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman and Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi.

Addressing Friday congregation here at Grand Jamia Masjid, Bahria Town, Tahir Ashrafi said that brotherly relations between Pakistan and Arabian states were stable. He also stated that affection of Prophet (PBUH) requires us to take care of our neighbours, educate our children and girls and give rights to mothers and sisters.