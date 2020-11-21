Children’s Day: speakers call for protecting child rights

TIMERGARA: Speakers at a function held at the Government Primary School Danwa here on Friday said that the state, society and educational institutions should ensure children’s rights within their domains.

The Directorate of Elementary and Secondary Education Department, in collaboration with its school safety cell and UNICEF, organized the function to mark the World Children’s Day.

The day was widely observed in all public sector schools in the district on special directives from the government and education directorate and various functions were arranged.

The schools were decorated with colourful charts, banners and flexes inscribed with slogans against children’s rights.

The school’s children presented songs, speeches, na’ats and tableaus highlighting children’s rights.

The function at GPS Danwa was addressed by the district education officer (male) Miftahudin, sub-divisional education officer Ali Haidar, prominent poet and writer Iqbal Hussain Salar, training coordinator Khyber Pakhtunkhwa School Safety Cell Idrees Jehan, representative of special assistant to chief minister on anti-corruption Malik Fawad Khan, assistant district officer Shahid Anwar and others.

The speakers said that children were the real asset of the nation. “We have to protect the children from physical, mental and social violence,” DEO Miftahuddin said, adding that Islam has given them their due rights.

He said the World Children’s day was being observed in 950 boy schools in the district. He said that boys and girls were equal as per Islamic teachings and they both should be given equal opportunities to grow and progress.