Sat Nov 21, 2020
November 21, 2020

Made in Pakistan?

Newspost

 
November 21, 2020

I recently visited Urdu Bazar, Karachi, to buy a skeleton model. I was appalled when I came to know that Pakistan is not manufacturing such items any more. Other stationery items like a sticker set with countries flag also had a Made in China tag. This is the state of our manufacturing sector. Unless Pakistan becomes a self-sufficient country and starts manufacturing such goods, it cannot have a strong economy. It is time the authorities paid attention to this issue and took steps to revive the manufacturing sector if they want to uplift the economy of Pakistan.

Baqaullah Dahani

Larkana

