Khursheed Shahâ€™s indictment deferred again

SUKKUR: The accountability court, Sukkur, once again postponed the indictment of senior PPP leader Khursheed Shah and 18 other co-accused in Rs1.23 billion corruption reference till November 30.

The former leader of opposition, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, along with other co-accused was brought to the accountability court on Thursday. The accountability judge, after hearing arguments from the NAB prosecutor and Khursheed Shahâ€™s counsel, postponed the indictment till November 30.

Talking to the media, Syed Khursheed Shah said that the court had postponed his indictment in the reference for the sixth time. He said that he was imprisoned for the last 14 months without any movement in the case and termed it persecution. He said that Covid-19 was now being used as a political weapon.

After the government held its election campaign, they suddenly realized that the viral infection would spike in the aftermath of the PDM public rallies.He claimed that the people of Gilgit Baltistan had rejected the poll results and said at least the results of two constituencies were rigged.