SHC refuses to grant more time for anti-encroachment operation against commercial structures

SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court, Circuit Bench, Sukkur, ordered removal of commercial encroachments from the Barrage Colony Sukkur within three days while refusing to grant anymore time.

The Circuit Bench, Sukkur, comprising Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar and Justice Mahmood A Khan, were hearing a petition on Thursday by the residents of the Barrage Colony who sought more time for shifting.

Entertaining their request, the bench granted them one-month period. However, the SHC ordered the irrigation officials to remove all commercial encroachments within three days under the supervision of the registrar and submit a compliance report to the court. The bench also directed action against the relevant irrigation department officials in case of non compliance.

The Advocate General, Sindh, pleaded the SHC bench for more time as he needed to seek directions from the CM Sindh who has gone into isolation because of the Covid-10 infection. Overruling the request, the judges, however, said that earlier time was provided but the Sindh government failed to take any action.

Therefore, no more time would be granted and all the illegally-constructed shopping plazas and shops in the Barrage Colony, Sukkur, must be razed within the stipulated time. The irrigation authorities with the assistance of police and heavy equipment are conducting an anti-encroachment operation for the last three days during which many shops and houses were razed. People protested against the operation.