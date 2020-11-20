close
Fri Nov 20, 2020
Our Correspondent 
November 20, 2020

Police get 14-day remand of murder accused

Our Correspondent Â 
November 20, 2020

SUKKUR: The Nawabshah Sessions Court gave 14-day physical remand of an accused suspected of killing his sister.The Nawabshah Police had sought 14-day physical remand of Iftikhar Rind who was produced in the court. Rind was accused of killing his 14-year-old sister Nimra Rind, daughter of Mukhtiar Rind, and later burning her body in Jam Sahib, Nawabshah district.

