close
Fri Nov 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
November 20, 2020

Youth allegedly kills friend in Nowshera

National

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
November 20, 2020

NOWSHERA: A youth allegedly shot dead his friend in the limits of Azakhel Payan Police Station in the district on Thursday. Shafaat Hussain, father of the slain Bilal and resident of Surezai Blala who is presently living in Azakhel Payan area, told the police that his son told him that he was going with his friend Murad to Amangarh to bring kabab.

He said that he allowed his son to go with Murad as he was his friend from quite some time. In the meantime, the father said that all of a sudden his mother fell ill and he took her to the Qazi Medical Complex, Nowshera, in emergency.

Latest News

More From Pakistan