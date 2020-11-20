School sealed in Mansehra after students test positive for corona

MANSEHRA: The district administration on Thursday sealed the Government High School for Boys Morit Mera after a teacher and three students tested positive for coronavirus. Additional Assistant Commissioner Sundas Arshad Malik sealed the school after the district health department officials released screening reports of the students and teacher.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Qasim Ali Khan also ordered the Tehsil Municipal Administration to disinfect the school building and classrooms. Sundas Arshad Malik also visited public and private sectors schools in the area and checked compliance with the Covid-19 precautionary measures.