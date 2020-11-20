Young British Muslims ‘unable and unwilling to access mental health support’

LONDON: Young British Muslims are “unable and unwillaing” to access mental health support, according to a report.

There is an unaddressed crisis within Muslim communities, with young people afraid to seek help in case they say something wrong, the British Muslims for Secular Democracy (BMSDemocracy) said.

Its report says a prevailing climate of fear and suspicion and Islamophobia is causing “huge problems” for second and third generation Muslims, with some feeling perpetual guilt and shame.

Young people are afraid to access services for help and support for fear of saying something wrong and being referred to the Prevent programme, part of the UK’s counter-terrorism strategy, it claims.

The six authors, all Muslim women, believe young Muslims are not getting the vital help they need. They are calling on the government, charities and services to ensure support reaches this group before they “manifest signs of severe discontent or alienation”. One of the authors, Irum Shehreen Ali, said there is a lack of trust in NHS mental health outreach and that families only come to the notice of agencies at crisis point. Young Muslims do not feel service providers will be able to deliver faith-sensitive and culturally appropriate services, the sociologist and policy analyst said. She said this group is being “failed by their communities, their statutory services and the larger society around them in preventing, protecting and treating mental health issues”. Another author, Anila Baig, said that many young British Muslims are leading “double lives” and feel “suffocated” by their strict home life, which has been exacerbated by lockdown measures. Ms Baig, a journalist, believes young Muslims are “falling apart” due to having to cover up their sexuality, lifestyle and relationships from their families.—PA