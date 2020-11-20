FGEHA to auction plots

Islamabad : Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) is going to auction the commercial plots of G-13 and G-14 of Mauve Area on November 25, 2020, says a press release. In addition, commercial plots of Class III shopping centers in the same sectors, they are also being sold through auctions which will be held on November 26.

The location of G-13 and G-14 Mauve Area has become very important due to the construction of Rawalpindi Ring Road as it will become the new gateway of Islamabad after the construction of Ring Road. At the same time, the importance of this location is further enhanced by the fact that in the Mauve Area, there will be future multi-storey iconic buildings, including the C-Pack Tower, the international hospital and the five star hotel. This is where FGEH has started construction of its grand project ‘Kashmir Avenue Apartments.’