Court sends former MPA on judicial remand to Adiala Jail

Rawalpindi : The Senior Civil Judge, Rawalpindi Ikram Ranjha Thursday sent former MPA from Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Sarfraz Afzal to Adiala Jail on a 14-day judicial remand. The court has rejected the request of physical remand of Sarfraz Afzal in illegal housing society scam and ordered Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) to send the accused to Adiala Jail on Thursday.

The accused will be presented before the court again on December 3, 2020. The accused is the nephew of Senator Chaudhry Tanvir Khan.

During arguments, Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) failed to convince the court to grant physical remand of the accused. The court rejected all arguments of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) and sent the accused to jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

The court on Wednesday had directed Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) to Chaudhry Sarfraz Afzal in court in person at 1:00 pm on Thursday for his physical remand.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) officials on Tuesday arrested Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Chaudhry Sarfraz Afzal in a case of alleged financial fraud.

Circle officer Zahid Zahoor arrested Chaudhary Sarfraz Afzal with a heavy contingent of police under the supervision of ACE Rawalpindi director.

According to the sources, the officials faced resistance from the former lawmaker of PML-N. Afzal was later shifted to hospital after he complained about his health condition. ACE DG Muhammad Gohar Nafees told ‘The News’ that the accused had built an illegal housing society without NOC, registration and approval after occupying over 200-Kanal land of the Forest Department and Nullah Leh.

It has been alleged that the accused had inflicted a loss of millions of rupees to the national exchequer in tax embezzlement. The ACE officials told that case against eleven accomplices of the suspect has also been filed.

Earlier, on November 16, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab had arrested another PML-N leader, Ahsan Raza Khan on the charges of constructing an illegal commercial market and a housing scheme.