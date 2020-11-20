FDE reforms liaison committee

Islamabad : The Federal Directorate of Education has reconstituted the liaison committee for consultation with the Quaid-i-Azam University relating to the ADP/BS programme in Islamabad's colleges.

The committee comprises six members including chairman, Muhammad Naeem Dar, principal of the IMPCC H-8/4, and members including Saleha Jabeen, principal in IMCG (PG) F-7/4, Aliya Durrani, principal in IMCG F-6/2, Khumar Gul, associate Professor in ICB G-6/3, Tahir Mahmood, assistant professor in IMPC H-8/2, and Anjum Zaheer, FDE assistant director (academics).

In 2013 when affiliation of the ICT colleges switched from the University of the Punjab to the Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), a liaison committee was needed to facilitate communication between the ICT colleges and the QAU administration in various matters pertaining to affiliation, examination and introduction of new programs like two years Associate Degree Programmes and four years BS programe.