PMC, PAMI agreement submitted to LHC

LAHORE:Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) and Pakistan Association of Private Medical & Dental Institutions (PAMI) have reached an agreement that there shall be no system of central induction or the like enforced in future admissions from session 2021-22 and the automated system shall only be used for the upcoming admission session in Jan 2021.

The agreement submitted before the Lahore High Court further says that the automated portal system shall not be used for the purpose of admission in any medical college in the future. Both the PMC and PAMI submitted the agreement through a joint application before the court in a pending matter relating to the new admission rules introduced by the commission.

The agreement reveals that the PMC shall put up the online admission portal with an automated system and students seeking admission to private colleges would apply on the portal submitting their FSc HSSC marks.

When applying a student would have the choice to select as many colleges as they are interested in applying to. The application fee charged by the PMC for use of the portal would be Rs500.

The PMC having conducted the MDCAT as per its Act shall calculate weightage up to 80 per cent of the aggregate to determine merit of each applying student. This shall be allocated 50 per cent to MDCAT and 30 percent to FSc. Having calculated 80 per cent of the aggregate merit, PMC shall forward the total list pertaining to all the relevant colleges on Jan 1 2021, who shall carry out their own interview which shall have a weightage of 20 percent.

The colleges shall also finalise the total aggregate out of 100 per cent for final merit of the students and this aggregate shall be used by the college for the purpose of admission to the MBBS/BDS classes. The admissions shall be concluded by all colleges byFeb 15, 2021 and if any seats remain vacant each college shall have seven days to fill them from students who may have applied to other colleges but did not obtain admission in such colleges, subject to them being interviewed by the college and admission being on merit.

As per the agreement each college will publish on its website the final list of the admitted students and send it to its affiliated university, which will certify the same and send it to the PMC after verifying the students FSc degree and marks, etc. directly.

Justice Jawad Hassan approved the agreement reached between the parties in order to avoid delay or any legal hindrance in smooth running of the admission process for the academic year 2020-21 on Since certain provisions of the regulations were not in consonance with the mandate of the PMC Act 2020, the judge directed it to make necessary amendments in the regulations for securing future of the medical students in a better way.