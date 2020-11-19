close
Thu Nov 19, 2020
MQ
Muhammad Qasim
November 19, 2020

Dr. Anjum joins RIC as ED

Islamabad

MQ
Muhammad Qasim
November 19, 2020

Professor of Cardiac Surgery Dr. Anjum Jalal (BS-20) who was serving as executive director at Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology has been given charge of the seat of ED at Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology on regular basis by the order of the governor of the Punjab.

According to a notification issued by Services and General Administration Department Establishment Wing at Government of the Punjab dated November 13, Dr. Anjum has been transferred with immediate effect and appointed as ED RIC Rawalpindi for a period of three years.

