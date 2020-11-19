18 outlaws held

Islamabad : Islamabad Police arrested 18 outlaws including nine drug pushers and recovered huge cache of narcotics, wine and valuables from them, a police spokesman said.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, he said that crackdown was underway against drug pushers in Islamabad and both officials are reviewing the performance of heads of police stations on daily basis.

Owing the efforts, SP( City-Zone) Omer Khan constituted a special police team under the supervision of SHO Bhara Kahu police Station Shokat Aabbasi, Sub-inspectors Muhammad Hanif, Fazal-Khaliq along with others that nabbed two drug dealers namely Ali Shabbir and Sulman Ali and recovered 4.130 kilogram hashish from their possession. During the interrogation, they confessed their involvement in supplying drugs at various areas of the city, while further investigation is underway from them.

SP (Saddar-Zone) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk constituted special police team under the supervision of ASP Rana Abudul Wahab including, SHO Shalimar police station Inspector Arshad Mehmood , SHO Ramana police station Sub-Inspector Tariq Rauf, Sub-Inspector Main Shahbaz, Asghar Naz and Muhammad Wajid nabbed four accused including three drug pushers. They were identified as Shakeel, Khalid Mehmood, Bilal Javed and Azher and police recovered 1.730 kilogram hashish, 25 liters alcohol and stolen mobile phone from their possession, while further investigation is underway from them.