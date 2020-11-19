Energy efficient stoves project to be launched today

Islamabad : Minister of State for Climate Change Zaratj Gul will inaugurate the Clean Energy Efficient Cooking Stoves project at Chawan forest rest house in Karore area of Rawalpindi district today (Thursday).

The minister will also distribute clean energy-efficient cooking stoves among the residents at the Chawan forest rest house.

According to the ministry, the project is meant to promote climate-friendly cooking in the country. The clean energy efficient stoves will help reduce dependency on rudimentary stoves to combat climate change and improve public health.

Conventional stoves that burn solid fuels release black and brown carbon particles along with gases that are implicated in climate warming (including carbon dioxide, ozone-producing gases and methane). As super-efficient absorbers of sunlight, these particles also affect agricultural crop yields. Modern stoves with natural convection halve solid-fuel use, saving money and collection time.