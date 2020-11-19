LAHORE : The Indus Health Network (IHN) launched Pakistan’s first ever Mobile Boat Clinic which will serve the most vulnerable population in district Rajanpur, Southern Punjab. It is located in an area where development is considered a rare phenomenon with people having limited access to basic health services. The catchment is home to approximately 105,000 people which is further divided into 47% male and 53% female population. “The clinic will enhance healthcare access to the marginalized population by providing quality comprehensive primary care services free-of-charge. Patients needing secondary and tertiary level care will be referred appropriately,” an official statement said. The clinic has the capacity to house essential preventive care services that integrate both the clinical and public health initiatives identified by the community.

Abdul Karim Paracha, Chairman of the Board, Indus Health Network said, “The Boat clinic will provide access to quality comprehensive primary care to the most neglected population of the area which is heartening for me. ***