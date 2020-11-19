The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is providing opportunities to youths belonging to the middle class to replace the current bureaucrats by establishing CSS corners in different parts of the city, said Karachi Administrator Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Tuesday as he inaugurated a CSS corner at Al Markaz-e-Islami at Ayesha Manzil.

“People from every locality are being allowed to prepare for the CSS which will give fruitful results in the future,” said the KMC commissioner.