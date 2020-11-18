MoU inked for uplift of agri sector

MULTAN: The Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture and Pakistan Fruits and Vegetable Association Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for development of agriculture sector.

PFVA patron-in-chief Waheed Ahmed and MNSUA Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Ali signed the MoU on the behalf of their respective institutions.

Talking to journalists, PFVA patron-in-chief Waheed Ahmed said that the MoU was an integral part of the road map for the development of horticulture sector since prior to this agreement the PFVA had signed similar MOUs with the University of Agriculture Faisalabad, University of Agriculture Jamshoro and Department of Agriculture and Agri Business, University of Karachi.

Through mutual cooperation of the PFVA with the Agriculture Universities would assist to develop new varieties of fruits and vegetables besides enhancing yield per acre of major crops and production of fruits.

The PVFA would provide adequate resources for Research and Development (R&D) for the agriculture universities and highlight the projects and required technologies for the rapid development of the agriculture sector, besides harvesting traditional fruits and vegetables as Pakistan is in desperate need of harvesting fruits and vegetables, which could provide an alternative solution to the imported fruits and vegetables so that valuable foreign exchange can be saved and of these, ginger and garlic were on top of imported vegetables, he said.

The PFVA in collaboration with the research based institutions and agriculture universities desires to develop different varieties of fruits and vegetables which are in great demand in the International markets so that exports’ enhancement can be ensured and of these new varieties of Citrus fruits on top of the list. The mango orchards had been developed using primitive methods and hence besides low yield per acres these trees had low resistance to protect against the diseases, he said.

Waheed Ahmed said that by mutual cooperation with the Agriculture Universities, new varieties of mangoes trees would be explored which are smaller in height and higher in production of mangoes.

He said that the most important challenges to the horticulture sector was confronted with were climatic changes and scarcity of water and to encounter these challenges and they need to adopt the latest trend and technology. He added that the PFVA had developed a comprehensive road map ‘Horticulture Vision-2030’, which suggests such recommendations and by exploiting potentials locally, the agriculture sector can be revolutionised and the stiff challenges of climatic changes as well as sacristy of water could be effectively resolved.

The PFVA would promote inventions and newly developed technologies by the University in the country and simultaneously award scholarships to the students of the varsity for conducting research work on modern principles of the agriculture sector, he added.