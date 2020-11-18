Bilawal, Maryam condemn â€˜riggingâ€™ in GB polls

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peopleâ€™s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Vice President PML-N Maryam Nawaz Sharif held telephonic conversation on Tuesday and condemned the alleged poll-rigging in Gilgit Baltistan and decided to formulate a joint strategy from the platform of the Pakistan Democratic Movement.

In the telephonic conversation with Maryam Nawaz, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the opposition parties secured the majority vote in Gilgit-Baltistan despite the rigging in elections that shows the unpopularity of the PTI.

Maryam Nawaz was of the view that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan stood with the narrative of the opposition. It was agreed between both the leaders to hold a meeting soon to formulate a joint future strategy from the platform of the Pakistan Democratic Movement in the formation of the government in Gilgit-Baltistan.

It may be mentioned that Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Vice President PML-N Maryam Nawaz Sharif also held a meeting in Gilgit a few days ago during the election campaign and discussed the future political strategy for the post-Gilgit-Baltistan elections. In the meeting in Gilgit last week, Maryam and Bilawal agreed to strengthen the Pakistan Democratic Movement and uphold its narrative.