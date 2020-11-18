Ring Road to be built on public private partnership

Rawalpindi : The Rawalpindi Ring Road (RRR) Economic Zones Facilitation Committee met at the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) here on Tuesday chaired by Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza.

Mr Murtaza said the Ring Road would not only reduce traffic congestion in the twin cities, but also provide a clean, healthy and safe environment to the twin cities, says a press release.

He said logistics and education centers, health city, dry port, business centers, industrial zones, transport terminals, wholesale markets, amusement parks and residential properties would be constructed on both sides of the Ring Road, which would boost the economy of the region. Numerous new employment opportunities would be created and better facilities provided to the people. The project would be completed in two years on the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model.

It was emphasised that the business community should invest in this important project. He said eight interchanges would be constructed on the Ring Road.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, lauded the initiative.

Mr. Murtaza said investors would benefit a lot from the Ring Road Economic Zones. He asked the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to submit their further suggestions for the project.

RDA Director General, RCCI President and ICCI president attended the meeting besides others.