Victory shows PTI most popular party: Aleem Khan

LAHORE:Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said Gilgit-Baltistan elections results have proved that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is the most popular party in the country and people have full confidence in the policies of their Captain and the present government. In his congratulatory message to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that now a new era of change, development and prosperity will begin in Gilgit-Baltistan as well, with the political understanding and awareness of people there. He said holding elections in difficult times and in the most inappropriate circumstances was important in itself. In this situation, the victory of PTI over all other parties was a good omen. He added that the efforts of Ali Amin Gandapur, Zulfi Bukhari and Murad Saeed are also commendable in this election.