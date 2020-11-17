LHC CJ appoints focal persons to enforce corona SOPs

LAHORE:In view of second wave of COVID-19 hitting the country, Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan nominated the judicial officers as focal persons to ensure compliance of the virus SOPs in respective district courts in Punjab.

The focal persons would ensure full implementation and enforcement of the guidelines issued by the LHC and would monitor steps taken to curb the virus spread in the sessions and civil courts of their respective districts.

In case of any positive case among the judges or staff in any district court, the focal person concerned would immediately intimate the directorate of district judiciary at the LHC. They would also be responsible for ensuring full care of corona patients and provision of all kinds of medical facilities to them.

The focal persons would be in full liaison and coordination with the district administration and health authorities to ensure the control of virus spread in the courts and minimise its risks. Chief Justice Khan has taken several steps to curb the possible spread of COVID-19 in the courts and issued guidelines to ensure safety of judges, lawyers and litigants.