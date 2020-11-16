LAHORE: The first winter rain has freed the provincial metropolis from the clutches of increasing smog, which after the rain washed away leaving behind a colorful sky here on Sunday. The rain accompanied with heavy thunderstorm and scattered hailstorm started around 12 noon and continued till evening. As per the record of Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa), highest rainfall (27 mm) was recorded at the Lahore Airport and Samanabad each. The data further said that 25 mm rain was recorded at Lakshmi Chowk, 22 mm each at Pani Wala Talab and Jail Road, 20 mm each at Johar Town, Chowk Nakhuda and Iqbal Town, 19 mm each at Punjab University and Farkhabad, 18.5 mm at WASA head office Gulberg, 17mm.