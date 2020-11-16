Unsafe Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi is seeing a rapid increase in street crimes. Citizens feel unsafe when they have to visit marketplaces and banks. Street criminals target houses, shops and bike riders and rob valuable items.

I am also a victim of street robbery and I can confidently say that the people are losing their accessories worth millions of rupees. The police must take urgent steps to reduce the number of street crimes and make the city safer for citizens.

Sania Abbasi

Rawalpindi