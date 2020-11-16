close
Mon Nov 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
November 16, 2020

Unsafe Rawalpindi

Newspost

 
November 16, 2020

Rawalpindi is seeing a rapid increase in street crimes. Citizens feel unsafe when they have to visit marketplaces and banks. Street criminals target houses, shops and bike riders and rob valuable items.

I am also a victim of street robbery and I can confidently say that the people are losing their accessories worth millions of rupees. The police must take urgent steps to reduce the number of street crimes and make the city safer for citizens.

Sania Abbasi

Rawalpindi

Latest News

More From Newspost