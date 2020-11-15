LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said Pakistan Armyâ€™s narrative is enough to open eyes of all.

She said that the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) wreaked havoc on the national institutions and used them for strengthening the family empire.

She said that the previous government initiated development projects for personal projection and for getting kickbacks as they were least concerned over resolving problems of the common man.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of a sewerage project here, she said the people of the country voted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to power to get rectified wrongdoings of the past governments; however, it would take some time to set the things right.

She said that the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to fulfil its promises made with the people and practical steps were being taken in this regard.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is focused on development of the Punjab province

and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is working with devotion to serve the masses, she said. Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Usman Buzdar had changed the traditional way of ruling the province as he, unlike the past rulers, was available to people and his colleagues to solve their problems. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is working with a great commitment without personal projection, she said. The PTI government is launching public friendly projects which would benefit people in real sense.

She said the Rs350 million sewerage line project would solve the sanitation problems of the locality. The previous government, which claimed to make the City â€˜Parisâ€™, only carried out development projects in selected areas, she added. She advised the opposition parties to avoid making the national institutions controversial for the sake of politics and personal gains.

She urged the masses to adopt all precautionary measures against coronavirus by wearing face masks and practicing social distancing as the virus spread was on the rise again. - Agencies