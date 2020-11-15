Four-year-old gang-rape victim admitted to NICH Karachi

KARACHI: A four-year-old child, who was gang-raped in Kashmore a few days ago was admitted to the National Institute of Child Health (NICH) Karachi after initial treatment and surgery at the Chandka Medical College Hospital, Larkana, officials said on Saturday.

“The four-year-old girl from Kashmore was shifted to the NICH in the early hours of this morning. "She was initially operated at Larkana and subsequently due to respiratory distress a chest tube was passed. She is currently stable and kept in the ICU without a ventilator,” Director NICH Prof Jamal Raza told The News on Saturday.

The child however, is in a state of shock at the moment, he said.

The woman from Karachi and her four-year-old daughter were subjected to brutal gang-rape by two accused in the Kashmore district after the woman was lured to the Sindh-Balochistan border district for a job, police said.

Prof Jamal Raza maintained that the injuries of the victim child were serious and highly infected, adding she was initially examined by the surgical team at the operation theatre. He said the wounds were cleaned and managed.

“There is evidence of contamination and severe infection for which medications are being given.

There is no urgent surgical procedure required now and we will try to control the infections and review the situation,” he added.

Dr Raza said a medical board comprising including surgeons and specialists has been formed but added that if required help of gynecologists and other medical specialists from other health facilities in the city could be sought.