Sheheryar Memorial National Tennis commences

LAHORE: The 4th Sheheryar Malik Memorial National Grass Court Tennis Tournament 2020 commenced at the Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah here on Saturday.
A total of 18 matches were played on the first day in the qualifying round in men’s singles. The main draw matches will start from Monday (today).
Results: Faizan Fayyaz beat Capt Danish Omer 8-1, Salman Shakeel beat M Maaz Khan 8-1, Jabir Ali beat Haroon Zahid 8-2, Ahmad Asjad beat Abdul Hanan Khan 8-7(2), Subhan Bin Salik beat Farman Shakeel 8-6, Mahatir Muhammad beat Talha Saqib 8-2, M Yousaf Jamal beat Hassan Kamran 8-1, Aqib Hayat beat Saad Ibrahim 8-3, Muaz Ahmad beat Bilal Farooq 8-0, Hasheesh Kumar beat Hasnain Ali 8-0, Rana Humayun beat Uzair Khan 8-6, Waqas Ahmad beat Hamza Jawad 8-3, Nauman Aftab beat Shakeel Durab 8-4, Hassan Ali beat Imam Arif 8-2, Hassam Khan beat Bakir Ali 8-3, Bilal Farooq beat Mauz Khan 8-0, Fayyaz Khan beat Waqas Basit 8-1, Hasheesh Kumar beat Hussain Ali 8-0.